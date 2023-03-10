The World First race for the Root of Nightmares Raid in Destiny 2 is a heated competition and a time-honored tradition in Destiny 2. The Raid will be enabled in Contest Mode for 48 hours, and any players who complete it before that time will have a chance to earn an exclusive emblem and notable swag from the Bungie story. A handful of teams are also competing for the World First title, and we’ll be live reporting the entire event as the day goes on. Sit back and relax as we cover who is winning the Root of Nightmares Raid World First Race in Destiny 2.

The Root of Nightmares World First Race in Destiny 2

No one has taken the crown, and we’re waiting to get started right now. The competition officially begins at 9 AM PST. Once the timer starts, it’s a race to the finish line, and those who are attempting to earn the Emblem and Root of Nightmares jacket offered by Bungie have until Sunday at 9 AM PST to complete The Root of Nightmares in Contest Mode.

While in Contest Mode, all Guardians will be capped at 1780 power. A handful of exotics, armor mods, and exotic pieces have been disabled, and players cannot use them in this competition. If you use them, their effects will not work in The Root of Nightmares Raid, and their power level will be significantly lower than the cap. Use them at your own risk.

The Bungie team will officially announce the winner of The World First race from their Twitter page. Even though some players may have seen an official team make it through a specific time, it’s not over until Bungie has made the official announcement.