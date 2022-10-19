How to get Sapphires in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of different materials that you will spend time searching for in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These materials are used to craft furniture that you can use to decorate your home or the valley. Some of the materials that you can find are gemstones and each biome has its own for you to discover. Sapphires are just one of the many gemstones you can obtain in the game. Below, we will show you how you can get Sapphires in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Sapphires in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sapphires are one of two gemstones that were added with the Scar’s Kingdom update. Like other gemstones, you can get this one from Rock Spots around the valley. Rock Spots are the larger black rocks that you can find all across the different biomes. Sapphires, however, aren’t located in one of the biomes. Instead, you will need to access Vitalys Mine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vitalys Mine is located in the Sunlit Plateau biome. If you haven’t gained access to this area yet, you will need to gather 7,000 Dreamlight to remove Night Thorns blocking the entrance. You can get the Dreamlight required by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have access to the Sunlit Plateau, the entrance to the mine can be found at the end of the river that runs through the middle of the biome.

Enter Vitalys Mine and start mining the Rock Spots in the area. Each Rock Spot in the area has a chance to spawn Sapphires. If you want to increase the chances of getting this gemstone, bring a resident with you who is assigned to the mining role. You will also get more gemstones if you have the resident with you. Sometimes, you will see blue rocks sticking out of a Rock Spot. This will indicate that the Rock Spot does contain a Sapphire.