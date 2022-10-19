There are a ton of different recipes that you can learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These recipes tend to entirely be for meals that you can eat or share with the residents of the valley. The Scar’s Kingdom update added some additional recipes and one of them is a drink. Root Beer is just one of many recipes classified as a dessert in the game, but soda lovers are sure to enjoy it. This guide will show you how to make Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Root Beer recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for Root Beer is actually one that you will get by completing the main story of Disney Dreamlight Valley. After interacting with Scar and going through the Vitalys Mine, speak to Merlin and he will give you the recipe for Root Beer. You can then learn the recipe by interacting with the recipe book in your inventory. You can also take a look at the recipe at any time by going into the meals sections of the collections menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Because Root Beer is a three-star recipe, you will need three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are pretty easy to find and if you have retrieved the recipe, you should already have access to the biomes needed for the ingredients. You need the following ingredients for the recipe:

Ginger

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Related: Where to find Vitalys Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have progressed through Vitalys Mine, you will have gotten some Ginger for the recipe. Beyond that, you can obtain Ginger by harvesting it in the Forgotten Lands biome. Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own. Lastly, Vanilla can be harvested from the Sunlit Plateau. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to get yourself some Root Beer. It is great for destroying Night Thorns.