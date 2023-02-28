How to get Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits

Sharkman Karate is one of Blox Fruits’ best second sea fighting styles. However, you’ll need to fulfill some specific requirements before you can start using it to take down opponents. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to unlock and learn Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits.

The requirments for learning Sharkman Karate and how to obtain them

To learn Sharman Karate in Blox Fruits, you must have mastered Water Kung Fu at level 400. You can do that by using the fighting style extensively and grinding for the XP points. Additionally, you need 500 Fragments and 2,500,000 Beli. You can earn Fragments by killing various raid bosses and other activities in the game. You can get Beli for basically doing anything, but some great ways to earn it are by looting chests and killing NPCs in the first sea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, you need the Water Key, which can only be obtained by killing the Tide Keeper boss. It’s not guaranteed that Tide Keeper will drop the Water Key, but only a 2 to 10% chance. He is located on Forgotten Island in the second sea. Go between Hot and Cold Island and Snow Mountains to find this island. Once you are even close to Forgotten Island, you will easily spot it.

How to learn Sharkman Karate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have mastered Water Kung Fu to level 400, have 500 Fragments, 2,500,000 Beli, and the Water Key; talk to Daigrock, the Sharkman, on the Forgotten Island. He will ask if you want to learn the Sharkman Karate, and if you say yes, you will automatically equip it as your fighting style.

It’s worth noting that if you only have Water Key, you can talk to Daigrock, the Sharkman, and give him that. We recommend doing that because if you leave the game or die while the key is in your inventory, you will lose it. So it’s better to be safe since Tide Keeper and Daigrock, the Sharkman, are on the same island.