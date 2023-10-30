How to Get Silica Pearls in ARK: Survival Ascended

Silica Pearls are essential for crafting electronics in ARK: Survival Ascended. And now that Tek dinos aren’t around, you’ll definitely need to find a new way to craft them.

Electronics are a must-have, especially if you’re keen on having an air conditioner like me. The Island is a pretty hot area, particularly when you’re near the Volcano. However, whereas securing a steady supply of Electronics used to be a breeze when Tek dinos were out and about for us to murder, now we need to get a bit creative. For this purpose, Silica Pearls are a game changer in ARK: Survival Ascended.

Where to Get Silica Pearls in ARK: Survival Ascended

Silica Pearls are those gleaming orbs scattered at the bottom of the ocean. You can spot them on the ocean floor, and each clam you encounter typically yields between 2 to 4 pearls.

They’re usually underwater, so you must be prepared for deep ocean foes like the Megalodon and Mosasaurs. Plus, diving deep requires ample oxygen reserves or scuba gear. Running out of air can lead to drowning, so always plan your trips accordingly.

To get Silica Pearls in ARK: Survival Ascended, you can start by picking them up by hand. It’s a straightforward method, but it’s not the most efficient. For a more efficient approach, tame an Angler Fish. These aquatic creatures not only make for a great underwater ride but also have a light that attracts Silica Pearls.

If you’re not near the ocean or don’t want to dive, you can find Silica Pearls in ARK: Survival Ascended by looting trilobites, eurypterids, leeches, and giant beaver dams. You can also use an otter to harvest coelacanths for Silica Pearls.

With the Silica Pearls you gather, you can combine them with Metal Ingots to craft electronics in a Fabricator.