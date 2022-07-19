How to get Silver Leaves during Solstice of Heroes 2022 in Destiny 2

Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 will be a core currency you earn during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. You will want to grab as many as you can before you enter the Bonfire Bash event, where you’ll be turning those leaves into Silver Ash and upgrading your Solstice armor for the event. This guide covers how to get Silver Leaves during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event in Destiny 2.

Where to find Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

You can acquire Silver Leaves by participating in multiple activities throughout Destiny 2 while wearing your Candescent armor. This includes playlists for Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit matches. For those who prefer taking on other Guardians, the Crucible and Gambit activities will be the best way to have the most fun. The Strikes will be the alternative if you prefer working alongside a team. Before beginning any of these activities, we recommend grabbing bounties from Zavala, Shaxx, or Shifter to earn more rewards while you play through them. You will also want to grab bounties from Eva, whom you can find in the Tower courtyard.

Silver Leaves will be the primary currency you earn during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. After you have enough, make your way to the Bonfire Bash activity, which will earn you Silver Ash. You need Silver Ash to upgrade your Solstice armor, rerolling the various stats associated with your armor and gradually improving it until you can earn the enhanced pieces.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ensure your Candescent armor is equipped at all times throughout the event. This will ensure you earn Silver Leaves when playing Destiny 2.