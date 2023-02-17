How to get Simian Yin Organ Gem in Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is jam-packed with obscure materials, and items are hidden across its massive open-world environments. Simian Yin Organ Gems are a rare item, and nabbing them is directly tied to a specific animal. These gems can be used to craft and upgrade armor with a strong Water element and Freeze resilience built in. This guide will explain how to find Simian Yin Organ Gem in Wild Hearts.

Where to find Simian Yin Organ Gem in Wild Hearts

Simian Yin Organ Gems can be found in one specific location, and it drops exclusively from a small Kemono species that roam in this ice-covered tundra. To find this rare material, head to Fuyufusagi Fort, the fourth open-world environment covered in ice and snow. Once you reach this area, head directly North and make a tent near the Derelict Castle Keep.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A handful of Gemcast Monkeys will roam the road outside this abandoned fort. Slay these creatures, and they will always drop a Simian Yin Organ Gem. Reference the map and red above to see the best area to farm these creatures. To find this specific item, you must make sure you travel to this area while you have Chapter 2 selected at the bottom of the map screen.

How to find Simian Yang Organ Gem in Wild Hearts

The Simian Yang Organ Gem is a rare crafting material found from the same source as the Simian Yin Organ Gem, with one key difference. To find this material, you must travel to Fuyufusagi Fort while you have Chapter 3 or Chapter 4 selected at the bottom of the map screen. These chapters act as a high-rank version of these areas, and Gem Monkeys will now be considered Invasive Gem Monkeys. Slay these creatures and collect their dropped items to earn this rare upgrade item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gather as many Simian Yin and Simian Yang Organ Gems as possible to help you build the best Water and Freeze resistant armor in Wild Hearts.