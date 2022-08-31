How to get Special Vouchers in Tower of Fantasy

As is the norm for any gacha game, Tower of Fantasy is replete with different currency types for you to collect. Each of these has different uses, with many only being available to spend on one specific thing. This is the case for all of the currencies that go directly toward getting the game’s multitude of different random pulls. The most valuable of these is generally the type that you can use on special, limited time pulls that give better odds at receiving extremely rare rewards. One of the currencies that fits the bill is the Special Voucher.

How to obtain Special Vouchers

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking to pick up some Special Vouchers, you have a few different options. Unfortunately, the easiest way is by purchasing them with money. You can get them in the Limited Gift Pack section of the Shop, which requires spending Tanium, the game’s premium currency. They’ll also sometimes appear in the Daily Supply Boxes, which also cost Tanium. If you are (understandably) looking to avoid spending any actual money, though, you do have another option. The HOT section of the Shop gives you an option to purchase Special Vouchers by using standard Dark Crystals. The price using these is pretty steep, but it is at least possible.

Where to use Special Vouchers

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use Special Vouchers to buy Limited Matrix Orders. These pulls won’t give you any weapons, Simulacra, or upgrade materials, so make sure you’re just in the market for Matrices. These pulls do at least come with a guarantee of SR and SSR rewards after 10 and 80 pulls respectively. Each Limited Order tends to last for a few weeks, at least, so you should have quite a while to pick up some of the Matrices you’re after before the event is over.