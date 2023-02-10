how-to-get-spider-fang-in-hogwarts-legacy

While attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to amass a huge collection of ingredients to use in potions that will assist you in many quests. This guide explains how to get Spider Fang and where you can farm it on the map.

Where to find Spider Fang

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best place to find Spider Fang in Hogwarts Legacy is in the woods close to Lower Hogsfield. This location is a small collection of buildings directly below Hogwarts Castle on the map. From there, make your way into the woods beyond the area, and you’ll quickly come across Thornback Shooters. You’ll likely first encounter them when you attempt Carted Away quest.

These are giant spiders that will race after you and attack you if they get the chance. You need to battle and kill the Thornback Shooters so they drop Spider Fangs for you to collect. We found that more Thornback Shooters spawned at night, to the point where we couldn’t run for more than two seconds without finding a pair of them to tackle. You can also get Spider Fang from Thornback Matriarchs, though they’re much larger and harder to kill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, if you don’t want to fight giant spiders, you can always buy Spider Fang. Visit J.Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade, and you can purchase them for 50 Galleons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your best bet for farming Spider Fang is to keep your distance while you explore the wood. Your map will show icons for nearby enemies when you’re walking along the path. Close in on their position and use Accio to draw them in for a few free hits. Levioso is also great for preventing the eight-legged freaks from nipping at your heels while you decimate the local population.

What is Spider Fang used for?

Image via WB Games

Spider Fang is used for brewing the Maxima Potion. You must purchase the recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions for 500 Galleons, but then you can make as much as you want. The potion requires one Spider Fang and one Leech Juice. The Maxima Potion temporarily increases the drinker’s spell damage. It’s incredibly useful if you’re struggling in a combat encounter in high-level quests or challenges.