Where to find Bloodleaf in Fallout 76

You can’t survive in the wastelands of Appalachia without two things; food and water. Fallout 76 is a game where you will need to eat and drink to survive. If you want to get food and water, you will need to scavenge the wastelands, searching every nook and cranny. One of the easier-to-find forms of vegetation in the game is Bloodleaf. This plant can be used for a lot of different recipes from Disease Cures to Bloodleaf Tea. This guide will show you where you can find Bloodleaf in Fallout 76.

Bloodleaf location in Fallout 76

Like most of the vegetation in Fallout 76, you can find Bloodleaf in a fair number of areas. This plant is great for crafting healing items like Disease Cures and Healing Salves. When nuked, Bloodleaf becomes Quantum Leaf and will give you Raw Cobalt Flux. You can recognize this plant thanks to its dark red leaves. It also mainly appears in water which makes locating it easier than plants like Razorgrain that prefer soil.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking to get your hands on some Bloodleaf, make sure to equip perks like Green thumb which allows you to harvest more from plants that you interact with. You can easily find Bloodleaf in the following areas:

Top of the World – A few Bloodleaf can be found in the ponds south of this location.

A few Bloodleaf can be found in the ponds south of this location. Sutton Station – Some Bloodleaf can be found to the south of Sutton Station along the river.

Some Bloodleaf can be found to the south of Sutton Station along the river. Ohio River Adventures – To the west, several Bloodleaf can be found along the river.

To the west, several Bloodleaf can be found along the river. Spruce Knob Lake – Many Bloodleaf can be found throughout the lake. Be careful of the Mirelurk Queen in the area.

Many Bloodleaf can be found throughout the lake. Be careful of the Mirelurk Queen in the area. Site Alpha – Several Bloodleaf can be found in the lake next to this location.

Several Bloodleaf can be found in the lake next to this location. Flatwoods – A few Bloodleaf can be found in the stream behind the church in the town.

There are many recipes that you can make once you have collected a few Bloodleaf. Keep in mind that you will want to equip perks like Super Duper whenever you craft. The following recipes all require Bloodleaf to make:

Bloodbug Pepper Steak

Detoxing Slave (Forest)

Disease Cure (Forest)

Disease Cure (Toxic Valley)

Fermentable New River Red Ale

Formula P

Frog Jar

Healing Salve (Forest)

Healing Salve (Toxic Valley)

Infused Bloodleaf Tea

Simple Bloodleaf Tea

Skeeto Spit

Sweetwater Special Blend

As you can see, there are many recipes that you will have access to once you get your hands on some Bloodleaf. Make sure to also equip perks like Iron Stomach and Lead Belly to increase the benefits of Bloodleaf and the recipes that you make.