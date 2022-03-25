How to get the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey Set in Fortnite

First introduced at the tail end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey bundle features two skins that are decked out in the brand’s gear and even a Jordan shoe Back Bling. Better yet, bundle owners have the chance to unlock up to four additional skin styles by doing some basketball-themed challenges. Here’s where you can find the Cool Grey bundle and own everything it offers.

The Air Jordan XI Cool Grey Bundle debuted on December 2, 2021 in the game’s Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks and includes the Epic Hangtime skin, Epic Swish skin, and Cool Grey shoe Back Bling. So far, its only other appearance in the shop was on March 25 — meaning that players could expect it around once every three months. Although, considering that both of these dates are relatively close to the start of different seasons, it is possible the bundle could return once more near the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 3 (estimated to release on June 4).

The Hangtime and Swish skins both have two additional styles that can only be unlocked by participating in basketball shot challenges set on The Jumpman Zone Creative map. Players can head to the zone by entering map code 5519-3138-2454 in the mode selection menu. However, at the time of writing, the Creative map does seem to be down for some. Luckily, developer Epic Games has recently revealed those who’ve bought the bundle should now expect these skin styles in their locker within seven days of purchase.

Related: How to get the Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2