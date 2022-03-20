How to get the Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although the Spider-Man-themed Chapter 3 Season 1 may be over, that doesn’t mean Fortnite players won’t be seeing anymore skins inspired by the web-head’s universe. As revealed in the Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer, Prowler is one of the many new characters you’ll spot in battle royale. However, you won’t find the skin in the Battle Pass or the Item Shop. Here’s how to get your hands on this Spider-Man villain.

Like The Foundation last season, players will need to need to complete a specific set of challenges in Solos, Duos, or Squads to obtain the Prowler skin. Although, these challenges are not expected to go live until April 24 at 9 AM ET. Once that day comes, players can find these required challenges in Prowler’s dedicated menu in the Battle Pass tab.

The Prowler is just one of nine cosmetics exclusive to this menu — all of which are a part of his dedicated Marvel Series set. These other items include his Slash and Smash Emote, Energy Claw Harvesting Tool, and Sky Prowler Glider. Most notably, these aren’t the only Marvel-related cosmetics debuting in Chapter 3 Season 2, as a Doctor Strange skin is currently available in the game.

