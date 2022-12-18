How to get the All Might skin in Fortnite

All Might, as his name suggests, is an extremely strong superhero from the manga and anime, My Hero Academia, and he’s currently available as a skin in Fortnite, along with Ochaco Uraraka, Izuku Midioriya, and Katsuki Bakugo. Unlike the other three characters, All Might (real name Toshinori Yagi) is a teacher not a student. He’s actually lost his powers and retired from being a superhero, but he’s kept the awesome outfit, which makes him an ideal addition to the Fortnite roster.

Related: Where to find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

How to unlock the All Might skin in Fortnite

All Might has the coolest looking outfit of the four My Hero Academia characters, which is why it’s also the most expensive, at 2,000 V-Bucks for the All Might outfit, or 2,200 V-Bucks for the All Might Bundle (for a limited time only — normal price 2,800 V-Bucks). Given the small price difference, you might as well go for the All Might Bundle, which includes a couple of extra items for a few hundred more V-Bucks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even if you buy the All Might outfit individually though, you still get a few extras thrown in. It comes with the Principal Nezu back bling, and the All Might’s Transform emote, which is a built-in emote that triggers a dramatic transformation from Toshinori Yagi in his street clothes, so All Might in his skin-tight superhero outfit, complete with enormous, rippling muscles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The All Might Bundle includes all of the above (the All Might Outfit, the Principal Nezu back bling, and the All Might’s Transform built-in emote), plus the All Smite harvesting tool, and the Symbol of Peace emote. The All Smite harvesting tool is a kind of hammer or axe designed to look like All Might’s outfit (and his hair, actually), while the Symbol of Peace emote is All Might’s trademark, double arm flex pose.