My Hero Academia has come to Fortnite. You have the opportunity to purchase several skins from the series, and there are a handful of challenges available for a short period of time. One of these challenges involves locating an iconic attack, Deku’s Smash, to add to your arsenal to use against your opponents during a match. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

There are three ways to acquire Deku’s smash, with the most notable being from All Might’s Supply Drops. These air supply drops will appear randomly on the map, where you can the Deku smash for free. Unfortunately, because they are randomly generated and will appear on the map over time, it’s easy to become impatient to wait for these to land.

Related: How to get a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Another good way is to purchase them from the Super Functioning Vending Machines that are now on the map. These vending machines will provide you a Deku Smash for 250 Gold, which is a great to spend some of your gold bars if you’re sitting on several of them. There are two of them on the map. One is at The Citadel, and the other is at the center of Frenzy Fields.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final way to obtain Deku’s Smash is to defeat players who are using it. If you beat another player who has this item in their inventory, you will be able to find it as an available weapon on the ground, adding it to your collection that you can take with you for the rest of the game. The powerful attack should have three charges. When you launch the attack, there’s a powerful scream that happens before unleashing the devastating attack.