How to get the Anti Social Social Club content in Gran Turismo 7

Developer Polyphony Digital has paired with dozens of car brands for Gran Turismo 7, but not many expected it to also collaborate with a clothing brand. This brand in question is Anti Social Social Club, and the unique partnership it has established with the game has resulted in more than just clothes. For a limited time, players will have a chance at earning exclusive content for the game that is actually designed by the brand, itself.

This GT7 DLC comes in the form of an Anti Social Social Club-created all-pink car livery. The item is available to the public, but the two ways of getting it aren’t easy. For one, the livery’s voucher comes bundled in with any purchase of Gran Turismo merchandise on the store’s website. It isn’t a bad deal, but the clothing collection has seemingly sold out with every restock, so far. Thus, those interested may need to watch carefully for when any of the items become available again.

PlayStation also dispelled that various Gran Turismo social accounts will giveaway a “select number” of the livery’s voucher codes shortly after the game is released. It hasn’t been said how players can enter to win the content yet, but we recommend players at least follow and receive notifications from the game’s Twitter and Instagram accounts to stay update on the incoming giveaway.

In the meantime, players can utilize Gran Turismo 7’s in-depth car customization options to make a livery all their own. The game even holds a creation sharing hub, named Showcase, allowing for user-created car designs to be downloaded and used at no cost.

