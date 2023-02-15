How to get the Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry

Season 16 of Apex Legends didn’t bring a new hero into the fray, but it has brought a whole host of other new content that you can check out. Part of that is an update to the Apex 101 badge, which can be earned by completing ten challenges in the Firing Range map. Here is exactly what you need to do to earn the Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends Season 16.

How to earn the Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 16 isn’t bringing a new Legend to the game, but it does make some other key changes to Apex Legends. In addition to the new skins that were released, some new balance changes to the game will help keep things fun. The developers have also introduced Team Deathmatches to add a bit of spice to Apex Legends.

While you are playing, you can complete the Welcome to Apex Challenges. These challenges are designed to introduce the core mechanics of the game. Completing all 10 will get you the Apex 101 badge.

If you want to get your hands on the Apex 101 badge in Season 16 of Apex Legends, here are the challenges you must complete:

Restore 200 health

Slide 3 times

Deal Damage with Ordnance

Swap your armor for one of a higher tier

Survive to the top 5 squads

Break down 3 doors with melee attacks

Use a phoenix kit

Take an item from a Care Package (Does not include Lifeline Care Packages)

Get a kill from over 100m

Win as the Champion Squad

You’ll probably complete many of these challenges without even realizing it. They represent some of the most simple and basic actions you’ll perform in the game. If you want to see your progress, you can click on the Seasonal tab at the top of the screen. From there, click on the Challenges tab and open the Welcome to Apex menu.