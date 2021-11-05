How to get the As Cold as Ice achievement in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Using Artifacts in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies will surely save your life when things are getting hairy. Fill up your charge meter and take advantage of superpowers from the Dark Aether for a few seconds that protect you or kill zombies. Use of the Frost Blast Artifact can work to get you the As Cold As Ice achievement or trophy if you are using it properly. Here is how.

To get the As Cold As Ice achievement or trophy, first, reach at least level five on your Vanguard career and set a loadout with the Frost Blast Artifact. Now, play Zombies and wait for your charge meter to fill by killing zombies. When it is active, press L1 and R1 (PlayStation) or LB and RB (Xbox) simultaneously, and you will create a vortex of spinning ice around you. Any zombie that walks in will be slowed. Enemies already within the range will take damage and may die.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you need to do is freeze enemies with the Artifact and then walk up and melee them. This is best done on earlier rounds since the zombies will become harder to kill with melee as rounds progress. Luckily, you do not have to do this in one go, so just continue using Frost Blast and meleeing icicle zombies until the achievement or trophy pops.