How to get the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has released a lot of awesome mounts over the years, but none more prestigious than the Spectral Tiger. In its prime, this mount was the pinnacle of rare as it came from a extremely hard to find trading card. While the Spectral Tiger may be showing its age now, there is a new spectral cat on the prowl to takes its thunder. The introduction of the Trading Post will now allow players to earn the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount in World of Warcraft.

Unlocking the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount in World of Warcraft

Unlike a lot of rewards from the Trading Post, the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount is not obtainable by earning the Trader’s Tender currency and buying it at the post location. Instead, players will have to complete enough activities in their monthly Traveler’s Log to fill the bar and claim this kitty.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Pressing shift and the j key in World of Warcraft will open up the Adventure Guide. A new menu has been added for the Trading Post feature called the Traveler’s Log. This feature lists off a bunch of activities to do for the month to earn extra Trader’s Tender to spend at the Trading Post.

Related: How to claim Twitch Drops in World of Warcraft (Dragonflight)

These activities range from killing raid bosses to giving a kiss to a dragon. Every time an activity is completed, the bar will progress a little further. Certain thresholds will grant the player 100 Trader’s Tender for a total of 500 extra for the month.

When the bar is completely filled, the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount will be lootable at the Collector’s Cache at the Trading Post for the month. Alliance players can find this cache just outside the Stockades in the Mage Quarter of Stormwind, and to the left of Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde players.

Ash’adar, Harbringer of Dawn is a way more impressive mount than normal because it can shift between two different colors – a bright gold or shiny white – at will.