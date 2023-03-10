How to get the Attack on Titan Eren Yeager skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season is upon us, and with it comes tons of new changes and content for players to unlock and dive into. This Season also features a new crossover with Attack on Titan, the hugely popular anime series, allowing players to unlock themed items and an Eren Yeager skin. Naturally, players and anime fans will be eager to unlock this new skin, so we’ve put together this guide to give you all the details on how you can unlock this new skin to add to your collection.

Related: All new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

How to Unlock Eren Yeager From Attack on Titan in Fortnite

At the time of writing, it is not possible to unlock Eren Yeager or the other Attack on Titan items in Fortnite. Still, we do know when players can unlock these new crossover items during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Starting on April 15, players who have purchased the Battle Pass or obtained it via the Fortnite Crew subscription can unlock the Eren Yeager skin and the other Attack on Titan items. It will work similarly to how players could unlock Geralt from the Witcher Series in Chapter 4 Season 1, by completing quests and challenges that will unlock different cosmetics. We will have guides ready for you when the challenges are officially revealed.

The complete list of items you can earn from the Attack on Titan crossover are:

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Basement Key Back Bling

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Determined Eren Emoticon

Regiment Gear Weapon Wrap

Banner Icon

Eren Yeager Outfit

While you wait for the chance to unlock these Attack on Titan items, we have plenty of guides and details on Chapter 4 Season 2, to keep you busy. Whether you are someone who wants to visit all the new POIs, like a look at all the new skins in the Battle Pass, or need some pointers on where to find new landmarks like Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge, we have a guide to help you out you can expect more to come as the Season progresses.