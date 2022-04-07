How to get the Blazing Volley in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

One of the more amazing legendary weapons you can find in the Wonderlands is the Blazing Volley. This SMG is great because of the high fire damage that it possesses. Normal elemental weapons don’t have extremely high elemental damage. Usually, these weapons will deal around 100 points of damage of their element. The Blazing Volley will deal roughly 400 points of fire damage per second, making it one of the best weapons for destroying health bars. Here is how you can get the Blazing Volley in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can easily obtain the Blazing Volley at any point throughout the campaign. This is because the Blazing Volley is what is known as a world drop. World drops are legendary weapons that can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include chests, miniboss, bosses, Lucky Dice, and even regular enemies. Of course, the best way to get this weapon is to wait until the end of the game when you unlock the Chaos Chamber.

The Chaos Chamber makes farming for specific weapons a little easier. Once you reach the end of a run in the Chaos Chamber, you will enter the loot room. The loot room has rabbit statues on the sides of it that barf out gear of a specific type that is shown above their heads. Each use of the rabbit statues requires 500 crystals from the Chaos Chamber but it also gives you the best opportunity of receiving legendary items of a specific type. As always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck stat before going into the Chaos Chamber to farm for weapons. You can raise your Loot Luck stat easily by collecting Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and using stat raising equipment.