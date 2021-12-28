How to get the Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine and has made his way to chapter 3 of Fortnite. The bounty hunter brought along plenty of gear including his full Mandalorian armor and a few other gadgets and toys as well. The outfit was released to celebrate the launch of The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series. If you want to suit up as the Star Wars character, here’s how to unlock the outfit and more.

The Boba Fett Outfit sees the hunter decked out in his famous beskar armor. It also includes his trusty Z-6 jetpack which he can use to get around the battlefield. The outfit by itself is available to purchase in the item shop. You will need to use V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, in order to buy the armor and equip it for your character.

You will also find Boba Fett accessories in the shop as well. These include the Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett’s Starship Glider, and the Targeting Computer Online Emote. All of the items are available in a bundle so you can grab the complete Boba Fett Set.

Everything Boba Fett will only be available for a certain amount of time so grab them quickly before they’re dropped into a Sarlacc pit.