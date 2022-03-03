How to get the Boltdrake Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with all manner of talismans to find, and the Boltdrake Talisman is one of the best to find when it comes to elemental resistance. Here’s where to pick it up.

After beating the wretchedly difficult Margit, The Fell Omen, you’ll be given two options. The first has you go around a longer, easier path on the left side, and the second is a direct and difficult assault on the castle. Unfortunately, for you, the Boltdrake Talisman can be found within the latter section around Limgrave Tower Bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the side of the Stormveil Castle main gate, you’ll find a merchant called Gatekeeper Gostoc. After talking to him about opening the front gate, he warns you that you’ll likely meet a terrible fate. You’re simply walking into the castle directly towards the guards after all. After you reassure him that you’d be fine, he agrees to open the front gate. Go back to the gate, and you can now enter inside, as Gostoc calls someone to pull it up.

As soon as you run up, multiple arrows will be fired upon your way. Before attempting this section, make sure you get a Medium load or lower, so you can venture into the chaos with some flexibility. Your first focus as the arrows fly above your head should be going on the left side. This is where the arrows are coming from. Keep rolling around, and get under the arrow fire. You can now take out the ground enemies chasing you. After they’ve dealt with, continue to go up the stairs to where the massive crossbows are and take out the bow users on the top floor.

Now, it’s safe to move further into the cornucopia of chaos you’re surrounded in. Go back to the main route, and you’ll notice about six or seven guards ready to attack you. They mostly have their crossbows out, so keep your guard up and strike when the moment arrives. After them, turn right. You should see some pillars of warriors in two rows. Get inside at the end of the path as soon as you can as an unpleasant beast is dwelling on the right-hand side. Once you’re in a corridor, it won’t follow you in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, the four statues of guards aren’t real. Or at least for now. Rest at the site of grace ahead outside. The Boltdrake Talisman is so close to the Limgrave Tower Bridge. Just before you head on the bridge, you’ll see a skeleton on the left side. It’s carrying the Boltdrake Talisman.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once equipped, the Boltdrake Talisman will gain your negation of lightning damage against foes who use that type of magic. It only weighs 0.6 for your equip load.