How to get the Bruno Mars skin in Fortnite

Fortnite keeps adding to their list of celebrities joining the game, with Epic Games adding A-list stars such as Ariana Grande and The Rock to the hit Battle Royale game. The latest additions are none other than R&B Duo Silk Sonic, bringing Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as characters in the game.

If your favorite of the star duo is Bruno Mars, you may be eager to get your hands on him as soon as possible and show off your love for the singer. Not to worry, we hope to give you all of the information so you can feel like you’re made of 24K Magic.

How to unlock Bruno Mars early in Fortnite

If you’re eager to start playing as Bruno Mars in Fortnite, the earliest you can unlock him is by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup. Similar to other Fortnite Cups, the Silk Sonic Cup awards players entering the competition based on their final rank of competitive matches and a one point score per elimination.

Image via Epic Games

You’ll play through up to 10 matches of the Silk Sonic Cup on February 7. You can find the specific timing of the Silk Sonic Cup for your region in the Compete tab in Fortnite.

Earning eight points will earn you the Silk Sonic Spray, while being one of the best players in your region will not only unlock Bruno Mars early for you, but will also get you the Anderson .Paak skin, the Sound Scepter Pickaxe/Back Bling, and Sonic Snare Back Bling.

When can I buy Bruno Mars in Fortnite

If competing in the competitive Fortnite Cups isn’t your style, Bruno Mars will still be available to purchase via the in-game V-Bucks Shop, similar to other premium skins. Bruno Mars, alongside his Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak, will be available in the store on Feb 10 at 7 PM ET.

Bruno Mars will likely cost 1500 V-Bucks along with his Sound Scepter Pickaxe, with a Silk Sonic Bundle costing you upwards of 2500 (or more) V-Bucks. However, if you’re looking only to own the hit singer, Bruno Mars won’t break the bank.