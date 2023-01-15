Weapons are an important part of surviving in Fallout 76. The wasteland that is Appalachia is filled with deadly foes who aren’t afraid of a little bloodshed so you will definitely need a way to defend yourself. There are plenty of weapons to choose from in the game but few are as fun as the Chainsaw. This menacing weapon is capable of sawing through your enemies in a horrific fashion. Unfortunately, it isn’t the easiest weapon to obtain. This guide will show you how to get the Chainsaw in Fallout 76.

Where to find a Chainsaw in Fallout 76

The Chainsaw has been in the game since the release and has been overlooked frequently. Thanks to the addition of the Auto Axe, the Chainsaw has grown in popularity. Of course, the weapon isn’t very easy to obtain because you can’t craft it, you can only find it sitting somewhere in the world. There are also only a few areas where you can find this weapon just lying around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a handful of areas where you can get the Chainsaw in Fallout 76. If you are looking to get your hands on the weapon, check the following areas:

Crimson Prospect – Can appear southwest of the area next to a bus.

Can appear southwest of the area next to a bus. Metal Dome – Appears in a small metal building around the area.

Appears in a small metal building around the area. Mountainside Bed & Breakfast – Spawns frequently in the basement. To get it, you must purchase a room and allow the cannibals to attack you. This will unlock the door to the basement.

Spawns frequently in the basement. To get it, you must purchase a room and allow the cannibals to attack you. This will unlock the door to the basement. Pleasant Valley Cabins – At the base of a pine tree to the west of the area.

At the base of a pine tree to the west of the area. Ranger District Office – On a cabinet opposite where the cages are.

The lowest level you can obtain the Chainsaw is level 20. After obtaining the weapon, you can start receiving Chainsaws as legendary rewards from the Purveyor and from event missions. There is a handful of mods that you can get for the chainsaw but crafting them requires the Makeshift Warrior perk card to be upgraded to level four. Keep this in mind before you think about using the chainsaw as your primary weapon of choice.