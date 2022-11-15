Fallout 76 is filled with weapons for you to try out. The wastelands of Appalachia are home to everything from Handmade Rifles to a chainsaw-style axe. Those of you who run explosive builds will be happy to know that you can craft bundles of dynamite to blow enemies away. The Dynamite Bundle, however, isn’t one of the plans that you have access to right away. Instead, you need to track it down. This guide will show you how to get the Dynamite Bundle plans in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Dynamite Bundle plans in Fallout 76

If you are a fan of explosives in Fallout 76, you should be happy to know that the Dynamite Bundle is one of the best explosives that you can get. While it is similar in weight to a normal stick of Dynamite, the Dynamite Bundle has a much larger explosive radius and deals almost the same amount of damage as a Nuka Grenade while being cheaper to craft.

There is only one merchant in the entirety of the game that sells the Dynamite Bundle plans and that is Mortimer. Mortimer is the robot that resides inside the main building in Crater. This merchant only takes Gold Bullion as payment for any of his items. The Dynamite Bundle Plans will cost you 200 Gold Bullion. Gold Bullion can be obtained by completing events around the wasteland.

Before you can purchase the Dynamite Bundle plans, you will first need to complete the Wastelanders quest line. This will allow you to start trading Gold Bullion with any of the Gold Bullion vendors around the wasteland. You will also need to increase your reputation with the Raiders to be at least Cautious. Until then, Mortimer will not sell you the plans that you are looking for.