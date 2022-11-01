How to get the Chocobo Stable Essentials in Final Fantasy XIV

Spruce up your stables with the Chocobo Stable Essentials, one of the new outdoor furnishing items added to Final Fantasy XIV. Featuring a crop-filled wooden crate with a broom for sweeping up any stray hay, this housing item is sure to add character to any Chocobo stable. Here is how you can get the Chocobo Stable Essentials in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Chocobo Stable Essentials in Final Fantasy XIV

The Chocobo Stable Essentials is a vendor item purchased using Seafarer’s Cowries, a currency obtainable via the Island Sanctuary. Players can trade 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries with the Horrendous Hoarder NPC located at (X:12.6, Y:28.3) on the Unnamed Island for a Chocobo Stable Essentials.

If you have not unlocked the Island Sanctuary yet, you can do so by talking to the Clueless Crier at Old Sharlayan (X:11.9, Y:11.0) and completing the Seeking Sanctuary quest after completing the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest.

Once you have unlocked the Island Sanctuary, you can get Seafarer’s Cowries fairly easily by doing the following:

Completing the visions

Completing weekly Challenge Logs

Workshop

Selling materials

Achievements

Do note that achievements are non-renewable, and thus cannot be farmed. The first weekly Challenge Log requires players to collect 100 materials on the island and will reward players with exactly 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries. The second one also rewards players with 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries. Players will have to ship 20 isleworks handicrafts in order to complete it.

Ensure that you are keeping up with the Supply and Demand log in your Workshop in order to maximize the rewards you get. Once you no longer need Granary returns, you can also start turning them in for 25 Seafarer’s Cowries a piece, though it is more efficient to save them for the Workshop. Like the Granary returns, you can also sell materials that you have gathered for 4-12 Seafarer’s Cowries each, depending on the material, though it is not recommended as you can reap much bigger rewards by using them in the Workshop.

As the currency required to buy the Chocobo Stable Essentials is fairly easy to obtain, getting one off the Marketboard is also an option if you do not wish to farm Island Sanctuary, or if you would rather spend your Seafarer’s Cowries on one of the various Island Sanctuary upgrades. They should be fairly cheap, even in the newer Materia Data Center.