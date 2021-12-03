All Endwalker Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV
All quests in the Endwalker expansion.
The Endwalker expansion adds a massive amount of content to Final Fantasy XIV. It continues to Main Scenario Quest, adding another layer to a nearly decade-long story that initially began with a Realm Reborn. In this guide, we’re going to detail out each of the Main Scenario Quests you need to complete to finish the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV.
These are the Main Scenario Quests you’ll need to work through to progress through Endwalker. In addition, you will need to complete the Shadowbringers Main Scenario Quest and expansion before reaching this point, and you also need to purchase the Endwalker Expansion.
- The Next Ship to Sail
- Old Sharlayan, New to You
- Hitting the Books
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A Labyrinthine Descent
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full REport, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
- For Thavnair Bound
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han
- In the Dark of the Tower
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
- Sound the Bell, School’s In
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
We will be updating this list with all of the quests as we unlock them in Endwalker.