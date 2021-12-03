All Endwalker Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV

The Endwalker expansion adds a massive amount of content to Final Fantasy XIV. It continues to Main Scenario Quest, adding another layer to a nearly decade-long story that initially began with a Realm Reborn. In this guide, we’re going to detail out each of the Main Scenario Quests you need to complete to finish the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV.

These are the Main Scenario Quests you’ll need to work through to progress through Endwalker. In addition, you will need to complete the Shadowbringers Main Scenario Quest and expansion before reaching this point, and you also need to purchase the Endwalker Expansion.

The Next Ship to Sail

Old Sharlayan, New to You

Hitting the Books

A Seat at the Last Stand

A Labyrinthine Descent

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full REport, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

For Thavnair Bound

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han

In the Dark of the Tower

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

Sound the Bell, School’s In

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

We will be updating this list with all of the quests as we unlock them in Endwalker.