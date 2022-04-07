How to get the Crossblade in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Crossblade stands out amongst the legendary shotguns you can find in the Wonderlands thanks to its unique way of firing. Most of the new shotguns in Wonderlands shoot a magical wave instead of normal ammo. The Crossblade does the same but it shots two waves at once in an X pattern. These two magical waves are always different elemental damages depending on what variant of the gun you get. Most of them will end up being poison and dark magic. Here is how you get the Crossblade in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain the Crossblade from any notable loot source in the game. This means that you can get it from minibosses, bosses, and chests. Of course, you can also farm this weapon, but you won’t be able to do that for a while. This weapon has an increased chance to drop from the raid boss called Gloopathoth. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to face this raid boss until you have completed the campaign and unlocked the Chaos Chamber.

Gloopathoth can be summoned by interacting with the blue rune inside of the Chaos Chamber. During your run, make sure to search each of the encounters to find the blue rune. Interact with it to start a puzzle. To complete the puzzle, you must lure one of the smaller orbs to the large orb in the room without it hitting anything. If you do this correctly, you will see a red portal at the end of your Chaos Chamber run. Go through the portal to fight the Raid boss. Remember to raise your Loot Luck before attempting to farm this boss for the Crossblade. You can raise your Loot Luck stat by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that raises your Loot Luck stat.