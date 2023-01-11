How to get the Crystal Tower Phasmascape in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.3 brings with it new stories, new raids, and most importantly, new housing items. With several new furnishing items and outdoor furnishings introduced with the update, players can decorate their estates with even more vigor than before. A huge part of the Main Scenario Quest, the Crystal Tower strikes an imposing backdrop amidst the landscape of Mor Dhona. With the addition of the Crystal Tower Phasmascape, players can now enjoy the view of this important landmark from the comfort of their own home. Here is how you can obtain the Crystal Tower Phasmascape in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Crystal Tower Phasmascape in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Crystal Tower Phasmascape is a vendor item that can be purchased from NPC vendors in the game. Players will be able to acquire this housing furnishing from the following Housing/Apartment Merchant NPCs in each housing district:

Mist (X:10.8, Y:11.5) and (X:10.9, Y:10.8)

The Lavender Beds (X:11.7, Y:8.3) and (X:14.0, Y:11.7)

The Goblet (X:11.4, Y:9.4) and (X:12.9, Y:11.4)

Empyreum (X:10.2, Y:11.9) and (X:10.4, Y:9.2)

Shirogane (X:10.0, Y:11.9) and (X:10.5, Y:10.0)

Topmast Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Lily Hills Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Sultana’s Breath Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Kobai Goten Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Players can also buy the Crystal Tower Phasmascape from the Junkmonger in Ingleside Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:5.9). It costs 10,000 Gil, and sells for 90 Gil. It is classified as furnishing and thus can only be played inside an estate. The Phasmascape itself is fairly large and makes a good centerpiece against a wall. Various other interior furnishings can also be clipped into it, leaving just the part of it depicting the Crystal Tower exposed.