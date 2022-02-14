How to get the Decimator Shield wonder weapon in Terra Maledicta in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Season Two content includes a brand new Zombies map for players to waste some time in called Terra Maledicta. Here, you will be completing objectives, unlocking portions of the map to access perk fountains, and gaining resources to upgrade your tools, just like in Der Anfang. However, a new wonder weapon has also been added in the form of the Decimator Shield. Here is how to get it.

The Decimator Shield is a pretty simple weapon to unlock in Terra Maledicta, although as of this writing, you can not get it from the Mystery Box. Instead, you first need to advance the game to at least level five or six and make sure all three starting portals have been completed.

At either round five or six, Vercanna will say you are worthy of wielding the Decimator Shield and tell you to find the speaking stone next to the green fountain. Go to East Spring, and in front of the fountain will be a rune that you need to interact with. After interacting with it, the gods will talk amongst each other for about a minute. During this time, just sit there and kill any zombies that attack you. Unfortunately, there is no way to speed up this dialogue. Once they finish talking, a blue portal will appear. Go through it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the portal, you will have to go through a standard round of Purge. Run around and cleanse the ten runes on the ground by standing on them to be teleported back to the main hub. When back, there are four golden crystals in the temple area you need to destroy.

One above the exfil portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above the entrance to East Spring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Directly in front of the shield.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And above the entrance to West Spring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After destroying all four crystals, the energy from those crystals will fly to the shield. Wait for them all to go there and walk near the shield, and the gods will talk again for a little bit. When done, they will say find the speaking stone near the yellow fountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the Bazaar, and in the room below the yellow fountain is the rune you need to interact with. Another conversation will happen for a while. Protect yourself, and once it is over, a green portal will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In that portal, you will meet Zaballa, who you have probably already fought in the field. Next, begins a pretty simple round of Sacrifice. Zombies will start running towards the Syphoncores, and you need to kill them to charge up the shield. Don’t worry too much about protecting the Syphoncores themselves; instead, make sure you never go down. Take out enemies, and once the shield has been charged, you are taken back to the hub.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run to where the shield is floating, and another lengthy conversation will happen. Protect yourself while everyone else is talking, and the shield will eventually fall for you to pick up. Keep in mind that it will not protect you like past shields in zombies when it is not equipped. Instead, it has a powerful slam attack with about a 90-second cooldown. You will know it’s ready when the glowing eyes begin dripping blood when you hold it.