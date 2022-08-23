The Delicate Tomb is an exotic Fusion Rifle you can acquire during Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder. It’s a powerful item you can add to your arsenal that will benefit you as you make your way through the Season of Plunder. Therefore, you will want to make sure you grab this weapon and add it to your armory. This guide covers how to get the Delicate Tomb exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.

Where to find the Delicate Tomb exotic Fusion Rifle

There are two ways for you to unlock the Delicate Tomb exotic. Both of them involve the Season of Plunder Season Pass. You can choose to purchase the premium version of the Season Pass at the beginning of the season. If you do, it will be the first reward you receive when you arrive in-game and unlock it. You can begin using it immediately, trying it out against the many enemies you’ll encounter in the Season of Plunder.

For those working through the free version of the Season of Plunder Battle Pass, the Delicate Tomb exotic Fusion Rifle will be available when you reach level 35 in the Battle Pass. You will need to make your way through the standard content of Destiny 2, completing multiple bounties, quests, Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, and much more. Essentially, any content in Destiny 2 will help in boosting your levels, bringing you one step closer to the Delicate Tomb exotic.

Eventually, you will be able to unlock the Delicate Tomb catalyst. There will also be a rank 100 ornament for the Delicate Tomb for those who can make it to the end of the Battle Pass. Unfortunately, the rank-100 ornament will only be available to those who purchased the Premium version.