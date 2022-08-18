All Champion and Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18
Bring the lightning, Guardians.
For every season of Destiny 2, you receive an Artifact that you carry around with you and multiple modifications as you level up. These modifications are important to augment your Guardian, giving you bonuses with various weapons, playstyles, and ways to amplify your character. This guide covers all Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18.
Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18
There are five rows of mods for you to pick from. You will need to upgrade your Artifact and purchase enough perks to make your way to the next row. After you level up your Artifact, you can reset it and select a new path of modifications for you to use during the season. You cannot purchase them all.
You can use these Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18.
|First Row
|Second Row (after two perks)
|Third Row (after four perks)
|Fourth Row (after eight perks)
|Fifth Row (after ten perks)
|Overload Bows (Arms)
|Scout Rifle Loader (arms)
|Glaive Loader (arms)
|Overload LMG (Arms): Uninterrupted fire from equipped Machine Guns stuns enemies with a beam that delays energy regeneration and reduces the enemy’s damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.
|Thunderous Retort (Class): Ar Supers do more damage when cast while in critical condition or while amplified.
|Unstoppable Pulse Rifles (arms)
|Sword Ammo Scavengers (Legs)
|Focusing Strike (Arms): Causing damage with a melee ability grants class ability energy.
|Anti-Barrier Snipers (Arms)
|Hype Train Conductor (Class): Increase amplified timer by two seconds. Stacks.
|Anti-Barrier Scout Rifles (Arms)
|Machine Gun Holster (Legs): Gradually reloads stowed Machine Guns over time. Stacks
|Combo Arc and Solar Resist (Chest)
|Bad Amplitude (Class): Damaging a Champion with an Arc ability causes the Champion to become jolted.
|Trace Evidence (Class): Precision hits on Arc rebuffed targets will generate Ionic Traces.
|Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles
|Scout and Sniper Targeting (Head)
|Machine Gun Ammo Scavenger (legs)
|Surge Detonators (Class)
|Lighting Strikes Twice (Class)
|Unstoppable Shotgun (arms)
|Bottomless Bounty 1 (Head): Improves two Origin Perks
|Bottomless Bounty 2 (head): Improves two Origin perks
|Inferno Whip (Class)
|Sundering Glare (Class)