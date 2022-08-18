All Champion and Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18

For every season of Destiny 2, you receive an Artifact that you carry around with you and multiple modifications as you level up. These modifications are important to augment your Guardian, giving you bonuses with various weapons, playstyles, and ways to amplify your character. This guide covers all Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18.

Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s Season 18

There are five rows of mods for you to pick from. You will need to upgrade your Artifact and purchase enough perks to make your way to the next row. After you level up your Artifact, you can reset it and select a new path of modifications for you to use during the season. You cannot purchase them all.

