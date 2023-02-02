The Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion comes with a Collector’s Edition for players who want to go above and beyond with the game, receiving multiple fun goodies along the way. An infinite-use Collector’s Edition emblem has been shared with Destiny 2, and fans can redeem this code on their Destiny 2 account to use it while playing the game. It is only a code for a virtual emblem, so don’t expect anything else from it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition emblem.

What are the codes for the Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition emblem?

The codes were shared in a Reddit thread for Destiny 2, where someone showed off their Lightfall Collector’s edition box and the several books that came with it. While pouring through the books, the user found several codes they could share with others. One of these five codes they found was one-time use, so they kept that for themselves, and the others were infinite use, which they shared with the Destiny 2 community. You can redeem these codes at any time to receive the exclusive emblem, but it won’t be available for you to use until Lightfall releases.

You can use these four codes to receive the Lightfall Collector’s Edition emblem.

LF CE Emblem 2: YAA-37T-FCN

LF CE Emblem 3: 993-H3H-M6K

LF CE Emblem 4: XVK-RLA-RAM

LF CE Emblem 5: J6P-9YH-LLP

When you figure out the code you want to use, make your way over to Destiny 2’s redeem code website. When you arrive, make sure to sign on to the Destiny 2 associate with your main characters and your preferred platform. You can then enter the nine-digit code on the screen, and the emblem should be on your account. Again, the Lightfall Collector’s Edition emblem won’t appear until Lightfall is officially available.