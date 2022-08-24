How to redeem codes for Destiny 2

Every so often, Bungie features a giveaway for Destiny 2 where you can redeem a code to use in their game. These codes don’t happen often, but when they do, you want to make sure you can quickly redeem the code and submit it to have it on your account. This will allow you to use your rewards in Destiny 2 across the Guardians you create. This guide covers how you redeem codes in Destiny 2.

Where to submit codes for Destiny 2

When you’ve grabbed the code you want to use, make your way over to Bungie’s website, where you can redeem the code. Upon arriving at the website, you will want to select the platform where you play Destiny 2. After this choice, you will need to log in using the account you play on that platform, connecting your Destiny 2 profile to Bungie’s website.

You can redeem your code right there when you arrive and successfully log into your account. You will need to input the nine-digit code and redeem it. Hopefully, if you have not missed the time limit for this code, it should go through to your account. If you have, you may not receive the item. Alternatively, you may have already submitted the code at a previous time. You can double-check this by checking out the Redemption History tab to the right of the Code Redemption screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you receive your reward, you should be able to find it in your Destiny 2 game. You will want to make sure you bookmark the Bungie code redemption page to check back there with any rewards you receive from the development team whenever they occur.