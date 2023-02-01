There are multiple emotes you can add to your Final Fantasy XIV character, such as the notable Eat Chocolate animation. It’s going to be an exclusive animation where your character can perform while out of combat, and it can make for some interactions with other characters. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Eat Chocolate emote in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Eat Chocolate emote in Final Fantasy XIV

The Eat Chocolate emote is available during the Final Fantasy XIV Valentione’s Day event. The event will be happening from February 1 to 15, and you can participate by making your way to Old Gridania and speaking with Lisette de Valentione, an NPC appearing in the event who will provide you with the Suited for Affection quest. You can find Lisette de Valentione at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:9.4).

Image via Square Enix

However, for anyone interested in the Eat Chocolate emote, you can speak with the House Valentione Maid. You can find them close to Lisette de Valentione, at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:8.8). Speak with her, the vendor, and you can purchase the item by buying the “Ballroom Etiquette – Valentione’s Dangers” book. This will contain the Eat Chocolate emote for the character you are using. It will cost 2,500 Gil, so it will not be a costly investment for nearly any Final Fantasy XIV.

When you have the emote, all you have to do to perform is hit /eatchocolate, and your character will perform the animation. The event ends on February 15, and you will want to act fast if you want to make sure to grab this emote, along with the outfit that releases for the event, the Emissary’s Attire, which you can unlock for the season quest that you receive from Lisette de Valentione.