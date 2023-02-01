It’s that time of year again. Final Fantasy XIV is celebrating love with the Valentione’s Day event. This year, the holiday festivities take place from Wednesday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 15. Players can undertake a small quest with Lisette de Valentione to receive a brand new glamour outfit. Let’s break down how to get the Emissary’s Attire in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Suited for Affection quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

Lisette de Valentione is located in Old Gridania at coordinates (X:10.2 Y:9.4). While she is the initial start for the quest, the player will actually spend much of their time with her little sister Emilie. A character must be level 15 in order to start the quest, and also have completed the “It’s Probably Pirates” quest as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal of the quest is to bring Emilie to several locations around Old Gridania. While the only requirement is to speak to the NPCs at each of these locations, there are also small spots along the path that let you speak to Emilie for more information on the Valentione’s Day holiday.

Upon talking to all three NPCS, the only thing left to do is return to Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre to turn in the quest.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV director officially responds to Ultimate raid plug-in controversy, promises consequences

How to get the Frilled Emissary’s Attire in Final Fantasy XIV

Female characters will be granted the Frilled Emissary’s Attire when completing the quest. This is a version of the outfit with a skirt. If the player somehow loses the rewards, they can repurchase them from the House Valentione Maid at coordinates (X10.6 Y:8.7) nearby the festivities in Old Gridania.

How to get the Frilled Emissary’s Attire in Final Fantasy XIV

Male characters will be granted the Vested Emissary’s Attire when completing the quest. This is a version of the outfit with pants. If the player somehow loses the items, they can repurchase them from the House Valentione Maid at coordinates (X10.6 Y:8.7) nearby the festivities in Old Gridania.