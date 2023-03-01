How to get the Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has released a lot of awesome transmog over the years, but none as clever as the Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells ensemble. Who wouldn’t want to parade around Azeroth dressed in a purple jester costume? All we need now is a toy that allows us to juggle. The introduction of the Trading Post will now allow players to earn the Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells in World of Warcraft while it is the Traveler’s Log bonus reward for the month.

How to unlock the Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells in WoW

Unlike a lot of rewards from the Trading Post, the Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells ensemble is not obtainable by earning the Trader’s Tender currency and buying it at the post location. Instead, players will have to complete enough activities in their monthly Traveler’s Log to fill the bar and claim this outfit whenever it is the bonus reward for the month.

Pressing SHIFT and the J key in World of Warcraft will open up the Adventure Guide. A new menu has been added for the Trading Post feature called the Traveler’s Log. This feature lists off a bunch of activities to do for the month to earn extra Trader’s Tender to spend at the Trading Post.

These activities range from killing raid bosses to giving a kiss to a dragon. Every time an activity is completed, the bar will progress a little further. Certain thresholds will grant the player 100 Trader’s Tender for 500 extra for the month.

When the bar is completely filled, the Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells outfit will be lootable at the Collector’s Cache at the Trading Post for the month. Alliance players can find this cache just outside the Stockades in the Mage Quarter of Stormwind and to the left of Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde players.

The Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells ensemble is an extremely unique experience. Just don’t get mad if your fellow players throw pies in your face while you wear it.