There are multiple exotics you can find when playing through the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, and they typically appear once you’ve completed the campaign. One of these notable exotics is the Final Warning, a smart pistol-like sidearm that, when you hold down the trigger, your weapon locks on to multiple targets and fires out several shots at them. You won’t be able to find it in a random drop, and it appears in a specific location. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Final Warning exotic sidearm in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Final Warning exotic sidearm in Destiny 2

Unlike other exotics you might find from a random loot drop, the Final Warning specifically comes from an exotic quest. This exotic quest was meant to release after the World First race finished with The Root of Nightmares raid, which comes out alongside the Lightfall expansion. Instead, Bungie decided to remove the time restriction on all Strand fragments. You will need to unlock each of the Strand fragments, and then you’ll have the chance to grab The Final Strand exotic quest from the Pouka Pond on Neptune.

The exotic quest is relatively short compared to other exotic quests in Destiny 2. It only has seven steps and will have you bouncing around Neptune to find the various parts of the weapon. The final step requires you to complete the Headlone Time Trial in under 5 minutes and 30 seconds. Once you’ve done that, return to the Pouka Pond, and you can claim your prize, unlocking the Final Warning.

The Final Warning is an exotic sidearm and is Strand based. You’ll be able to grab this weapon on your Guardian and try it out for yourself. It takes the first weapon slot on your build.