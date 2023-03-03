How to complete The Final Strand exotic quest in Destiny 2

The Final Strand is an exotic quest you can find while playing Destiny 2. It appears after you’ve completed the Lightfall campaign, and it only becomes available after you have all Strand fragments purchased from the Pouka Pool in the Hall of Heroes. The reward for this exotic quest is the Final Warning, an exotic sidearm. This is a seven step quest, with plenty of things for you to do. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Final Strand in Destiny 2.

All The Final Strand quest steps in Destiny 2

You can only start working on this quest after you have purchased the final Strand fragment. After you do, revisit the Pouka Pool and grab this quest. It shouldn’t take you too long to find it and begin work on it.

Step 1

Upon unlocking the quest, head over to Nimbus at the front of the Hall of Heroes. Speak with them to begin your first real objective in the game.

Step 2

After speaking with Nimbus, they’ll inform you that you need to head to the Veil Containment and look for Strand-inoculated gadgets in this location. You can reach this area by making your way through the Zephry Concourse and through the Esi Terminal. When you arrive, take a left, and jump onto the ramp while following the path forward, and there will be a portal that will take you to the Veil Containment area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

When you arrive in this area, multiple Cabal will spawn. It turns out the Shadow Legion are following orders, and you’ll need to fight through them to figure out what they were up to. You’ll have to fight off a handful of Cabal waves before fighting against the mini-boss for the area. After defeating them, they’ll drop the Shadow Legions’ orders, and you’ll learn of your next destination: the Typhon Imperator, where you can find the Veil spectrometer.

Step 4

The progression into the Typhon Imperator should be relatively straightforward, with a waypoint marker laying out what paths you should take. When you arrive at the large room, the waypoint indicator will highlight a specific target in the middle of the large path, and they’ll have the item you need to find. The target will be a Tormentor, so expect a fight when you reach this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 5

After defeating the Tormentor, you’ll receive the blueprint for the Veil spectrometer, and you can return to the Pouka Pond to examine it back at the Hall of Heroes.

Step 6

The final step is to complete Osiris’ training program within 5 minutes and 30 seconds. This will be the Headlong: Time Trial, and you can find it on the map to return the weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 7

The last step is to return to the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes, and collect your weapon. You’ll unlock the Final Warning exotic sidearm for completing this quest.