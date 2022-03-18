How to get the flying Broomstick in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

To get the flying Broomstick in Dying Light 2, you first have to complete the Broadcast story quest. Once you’ve done that, you can take the elevator to the roof of the VNC tower in the Garrison Zone, and go to the eastern edge of the roof. Look almost straight down and you’ll see another building with a crane on its roof. Drop off the edge and glide down to that crane. If you miss the crane, you can climb up it from the bottom, but this is tricky. Either way, you want to reach the lower of the two square platforms at the top of the vertical part of the crane. There’ll you’ll find a cluster of mushrooms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hold the interact button to “turn on” the mushrooms. You need to do this several times; each time the cluster of mushrooms will get bigger, and sometimes you need to hold the button for a really long time. Eventually, the “Turn On” prompt will change to “Use”, and if you “use” the mushrooms, you’ll start the Baba Yaga Parkour Challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start the Baba Yaga Parkour Challenge, you’ll be riding a flying Broomstick. But when you complete the challenge, you’ll no longer have the Broomstick. Before update 1.2.0, there was a glitch that enabled you to keep the Broomstick, either by quitting the game during the Baba Yaga Parkour Challenge, or by taking the Broomstick to your Stash during the challenge. Unfortunately, that glitch has been fixed, so you can now only fly during the challenge, and it’s no longer possible to fly freely around Villedor forever.