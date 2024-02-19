How to get the Forest Dweller’s Spear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Recommended Videos

If you’ve been playing The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and wanted to use the Forest Dweller’s Spear but couldn’t find it, this is the place for you.

The Forest Dweller’s Spear is a neat piece of gear with some pretty good benefits. It has a base attack of six, but what sets it apart is the spear’s passive ability: fuse recycling. If you’re tired of constantly running through your resources in-game, this is the weapon for you. Any single-use item you fuse to the spear will remain fused for the entire life of the weapon.

If you’re intrigued by this spear, you first need to get yourself to the Great Hyrule Forest Area. While there are several ways to get the spear once you get there, you’ve got to be in the stadium to play the game. Once you’ve arrived, you have four options to choose from to find the spear.

If you are Northeast of Mount Drena and you Feel Like Fighting

Get yourself to the Thypolo Ruins Skyview Tower and use that high vantage point to glide southwest to these coordinates: -0314, 2857, 0208

When you get there, you will find a Blue Moblin that has the spear and you must fight him to the death for it. Once you've beaten him to a pulp, you can take the spear as the spoils of your victory.

Bonus: The Blue Moblin will also drop Moblin Guts, Moblin Fang, and a Blue Moblin Horn when defeated, so be sure to pick those up. Blue Moblins are more powerful than your standard Moblin, so focus on your defense just as much as your offense. These guys can pack a real punch, use explosives against them if you have any handy.

If you are Northwest of Korok Forest and you Really Feel Like Fighting

Head over to the Sakunbomar Shrine and glide southeast to these coordinates: 0277, 2266, 0177

Once you arrive at your destination, you will spot a Stalmoblin wielding the spear. Beat him up real good and take the spear from him. Be sure to do this at night, as it will not work during the day, since Stalmoblin are nocturnal.

Bonus: Stalmoblin are a rare and powerful enemy. However, as nocturnal creatures, they hate light and can be defeated easily by throwing a Dazzlefruit at them. If you do not have a Dazzlefruit handy, focus your attacks on the Stalmoblin’s skull. The Stalmoblin will continue to attack until its skull has been crushed. Once you’ve defeated the Stalmoblin, you can collect a Moblin Fang and a Moblin Horn along with the spear.

If you are Feeling Lucky, you can find the Forest Dweller’s Spear inside a chest dropped by a Like Like in the Great Hyrule Forest.

Find a Like Like within the forest. Start a fight with it. Win that fight.

This classic Zelda enemy will drop a chest when defeated, along with some arrows and a Like Like stone . If you want to maximize your chances of getting the spear, save right before you deliver the finishing blow. That way, if you open the chest and get something you don’t want, you can reload the game and save yourself the trouble of finding and fighting another Like Like.

Open the chest.

Collect the spoils.

Collect the spoils.

If you are Feeling Less Violent, you can partake in the Walton’s Treasure Hunt Side Quest to get the spear.

If you haven’t already, you need to free the Korok forest.

Head to the Deku tree deep in the heart of the Korok forest. Be sure that you either have multiple rings of stamina or the Ascend skill or you won’t be able to make it to the top.

deep in the heart of the Korok forest. Be sure that you either have or the or you won’t be able to make it to the top. Find and talk to Walton , a friendly Korok. He will offer you a quest, asking you to find items that were lost when the forest was corrupted. While many Korok have quests they may send you on, Walton’s is the most complicated.

, a friendly Korok. He will offer you a quest, asking you to find items that were lost when the forest was corrupted. While many Korok have quests they may send you on, Walton’s is the most complicated. Finding the spear, however, is not complicated at all. It’s right behind Walton , honestly, it’s a wonder he wasn’t able to find it himself. However, it does blend in with its surroundings, so make sure you don’t get overconfident and miss it.

, honestly, it’s a wonder he wasn’t able to find it himself. However, it does blend in with its surroundings, so make sure you don’t get overconfident and miss it. Grab the spear and continue on with your quest. This is probably the quickest and easiest way to get the spear. Plus, if you complete the quest you get a whole set of new gear.

After you collect the spear, you will notice that the Forest Dweller’s Spear is worn and decayed. There is a second variant of the spear. You can find a Pristine variant being wielded by ghosts in the Depths. However, the only way to find the Pristine variant of the spear is to find and eventually break the decayed version you start with.