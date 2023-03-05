How to get the Frightened Kodo mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is full of a ton of unique mounts to collect over the course of the game’s many expansions. Some of these mounts have interesting or obscure ways to obtain them. During the Battle for Azeroth expansion, a hidden mount was added to the Darkshore zone as an Easter egg to the reveal cutscene for the patch. The Frightened Kodo mount is relatively easy to obtain if you know where to look and when. Here is all you need to know about getting the Frightened Kodo for yourself.

Where to find the Frightened Kodo in WoW

The Frightened Kodo is a rare spawn on a random timer in the middle of the Battle for Azeroth version of the Darkshore Zone. It has reportedly anywhere between a two to six hour spawn time.

The Kodo is a friendly NPC that must be clicked in order to snatch it up. You will receive the message, “Frightened Kodo nuzzles your hand. He wants to come with you!” and the mount will then be placed into your bags several seconds later. Only the first person who clicks the spawned mob will receive the mount. It despawns shortly after being clicked or if no one clicks it within about two minutes.

The Frightened Kodo has six known spawn locations. Here is a list of the coordinates where it has frequently spawned in the past:

41.3, 65.5

44.0, 67.5

41.3, 54.0

38.0, 66.0

39.2, 56.5

44.0, 65.0

There are several ways to increase your chances of finding the Frightened Kodo. Server resets seem to be a good time to check for a spawn. It is lootable by class trials and level 50s on both factions. It does not matter which faction controls Darkshore for it to spawn or be obtainable, so keep checking back frequently to eventually add this mount to your collection.