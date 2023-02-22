How to get the Temperamental Skyclaw from Zon’Wogi in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has done something a little different with its assortment of mounts to collect. Instead of relying on luck from killing rare bosses and hoping to beat the odds, there are quite a few mounts that just involve a simple grind to obtain. One such mount is the Temperamental Skyclaw. This flying fox is relatively easy to get, and can be done in less than an hour. Here is everything you need to know to get the Temperamental Skyclaw mount from Zon’Wogi in World of Warcraft.

Where to find the meat needed to get the Temperamental Skyclaw mount in World of Warcraft

In order to obtain the Temperamental Skyclaw mount from Zon’Wogi, you will first have to farm 20 of the following meats from the Gnolls around the Azure Span:

Flash Frozen Meat – Drops from any Snowhide Gnolls located at the Snowhide Camp at coordinates 58, 43.

– Drops from any Snowhide Gnolls located at the Snowhide Camp at coordinates 58, 43. Tuskarr Jerky – Drops from any Darktooth Gnolls located at the Darktooth Camp at coordinates 30.6, 40.1.

– Drops from any Darktooth Gnolls located at the Darktooth Camp at coordinates 30.6, 40.1. Gnolan’s House Special – Drops from any Stormfang Gnolls located at the Brackenhide Waterhole at coordinates 22, 44.

It is worth noting that the items can also be purchased relatively cheap from the Auction House. Furthermore, Flash Frozen Meat can only be looted by characters that have completed the quest True Survivors (Snowhide Camp storyline) from the achievement Sojourner of Azure Span.

Where to get the Temperamental Skyclaw from Zon’Wogi in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Once you obtain 20 of each item, speak with the Stable Master, Zon’Wogi, at coordinates 19, 24 in Three-Falls Lookout in The Azure Span. You will now have the option to turn over the items, which Zon’Wogi will feed to the Temperamental Skyclaw next to him. The moment this happens, the mount will be placed in your bags. Right click it to add it to your collection.