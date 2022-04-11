How to get the Frozen Orb legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Frozen Orb spell is amazing for dealing with large groups of enemies. You can freeze them without worry using this spell. When you cast this spell, you make a slow-moving orb cryo orb that passes through enemies and freezes them. This spell also comes with a fast cooldown rate that will allow you to fire it again and again. Here is how you can get the Frozen Orb legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frozen Orb spell, like most other legendary items you can find in the game, is considered a world drop. World drop items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources in the Wonderlands are anything that can drop loot. This makes finding specific legendary items a bit hard. Luckily, you can farm the Frozen Orb spell.

To farm this spell, you will first need to complete the campaign. Once you complete the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon that you can access from Queen Butt Stallion’s Castle. The specific boss you need to farm in the Chaos Chamber is Barkenstein. You can access this boss by solving the green rune puzzle during your Chaos Chamber run. Once the puzzle is complete, you will see a portal at the end of your run that will lead to the raid boss. You can also obtain the spell from the rabbit statue in the loot room at the end of your run. Using the rabbit statue will cost you 500 crystals each time, but it regularly drops the spell. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary gear. You can increase your Loot Luck stat by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.