How to get the Ghostbuster costume in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is no stranger to crossover events, with a cast of characters ranging from Spock to Hatsune Miku having already come to the game over the years. With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s only natural that we saw a new event make its way to the game. This time, it’s a selection of costumes from Ghostbusters, which of course includes the heroes’ classic gray jumpsuit.

How to unlock the Ghostbuster outfit in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking the Ghostbuster costume in Fall Guys is a pretty straightforward process, but it will also probably involve spending a bit of money. You can purchase the full Ghostbuster costume via the in-game store for 800 Show-Bucks. Alternatively, you can buy just the upper half of the costume for 700 Show-Bucks, or just the lower half for 500. There’s also a bundle available in the shop that includes the Ghostbuster costume along with the Gozer costume and some assorted banners and patterns for 1,800 Show-Bucks. Note that the Ghostbuster costume, as well as the other Ghostbuster-themed cosmetics, including Slimer, will be unavailable starting October 31, although they could make a return appearance at some point in the future.

If you happen to have a few leftover Show-Bucks, there’s a chance you’ll be able to pick up enough to make up the difference (without spending any extra money) by progressing in the Season 2 season pass. Unfortunately, this will be quite a bit harder if you don’t already have the premium season pass, though. While the premium season pass has 15 Show-Bucks reward levels to pick up, the free version only has a scant 3 Show-Bucks levels. Each one of these levels will net you 100 Show-Bucks. If you’d rather just purchase the Ghostbuster costume outright, you’ll have to spend at least $8 to get the smallest available package of 1,000 Show-Bucks.