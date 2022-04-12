How to get the Glacial Cascade legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bring the power of ice with you to the battlefield with the Glacial Cascade spell. Why settle for small ice spikes when you can bombard your enemies with an entire avalanche? This spell creates massive ice spikes that shoot out of the ground in a line toward your foes. Not only does this spell deal a lot of damage, but it also recharges rather quickly. Here is how you can get the Glacial Cascade legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to obtain this spell during your run through the Wonderlands campaign. You will need to wait until you complete the campaign and the epilogue so you can access the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. The Glacial Cascade spell can drop from anywhere inside of it, making it hard to farm. There are a few ways to increase your chances of obtaining the legendary item.

The first thing you will want to do is increase the Chaos Level you are playing on. This will increase your Loot Luck and give you a better chance of obtaining legendary items. To increase your Chaos Level, you will need to do Chaos Trials in the chamber. Outside of Chaos Trials, you can do extended runs. This will give you more enemies to fight and allow you to collect more crystals. Don’t spend any of your crystals during your runs and spend them all on the spell rabbit statue at the end of your runs. This will increase your chances of getting legendary spells and therefore increase your chances of obtaining this specific spell. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck as well by finding the Lucky Dice during the campaign and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Keep farming the Chaos Chamber and you will obtain this spell.