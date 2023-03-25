How to get the gold attache case in Resident Evil 4 remake

Attache cases in the Resident Evil 4 remake are an essential inventory feature that allows you to organize and carry all your weapons, ammo, and health items in style. The Attache case is composed of a grid system that can be manipulated to fit your preferences, with items snapping into place and able to be rotated as needed. Don’t let the initial small size of the case discourage you, as you can purchase bigger cases from the Merchant as you progress through the game. The game offers a total of five Attache cases, each with its own unique look and bonuses. One of the most eye-catching ones is the Gold one, but how can you get your hands on it?

How to unlock the gold attache case in Resident Evil 4 remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alas, the Gold Attache case in Resident Evil 4 Remake is unavailable to standard edition buyers. Instead, it is an exclusive bonus for those who have purchased the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game. This is a letdown for those who missed out on the opportunity. However, it is worth noting that Capcom has a track record of releasing similar bonuses as downloadable content for their Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. Therefore, there may be hope for the Gold Attache case to become available as DLC.

Its benefits are undeniable for those lucky enough to own it; it increases the drop rate of pesetas, the game’s main currency. This allows players to accumulate more funds to purchase ammunition, curative supplies, and even coveted weapons. With the Gold Attache case, you can amass enough pesetas to buy that dream weapon long before you have amassed enough treasure and gems to sell to the Merchant.