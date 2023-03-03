How to get the Golden Zippo in Zero Sievert

Zero Sievert is a post-apocalyptic survival game requiring you to navigate a world filled with radiation, mutants, and other players. One of the rarest items in the game is the Golden Zippo lighter, which can be found in various locations throughout the game world. This guide will explore how you can obtain this highly sought-after item.

How to obtain Golden Zippo

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to find a safe to get the Golden Zippo in Zero Sievert. While there are no confirmed spawns for the Golden Zippo, you have a higher chance of finding it in certain locations. One of the most common places to find the Golden Zippo is the police station in the forest, where the safe has a higher chance of containing the item. Additionally, sometimes you can find the item on the corpse of Lazar in the forest.

Another location where you can find the Golden Zippo is the Makeshift Camp. Here, you can complete a task given by Mr. Junk, and upon completion, you will receive a key that unlocks the door behind him. The Golden Zippo can be found in the box inside.

It’s important to note that the Golden Zippo is a rare item and has a chance of spawning in any container, which is the safe 99% of the time. Therefore, you may need to do several runs to increase your chances of finding the item.

In addition to the locations mentioned above, there are other places with multiple safes you can loot. However, these places are typically more challenging and require you to complete long quest chains to access them. One of these locations includes the Svaruski shop in the Mall, which can be accessed using a multi-use key you can find by looting the village.