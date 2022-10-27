How to get the Gozer costume in Fall Guys

Fall Guys has had its fair share of crossover events over the years, with franchises as far-reaching as Star Trek, Sonic, and Naraka Bladepoint all getting in on the action. It’s only natural, then, that this Halloween sees the introduction of four new Ghostbusters-themed costumes and cosmetics to the game, including an outfit based on the series’ main antagonist: the ancient and powerful Gozer.

How to unlock the Gozer outfit in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking the Gozer costume in Fall Guys is a pretty straightforward process, but it will most likely involve spending some money. You can purchase the full Gozer outfit in the in-game store for 800 Show-Bucks. Alternatively, you can purchase just the upper part of the Gozer costume for 700 Show-Bucks or the lower part for 500 Show-Bucks. There’s also a bundle available that contains the Gozer costume along with the Ghostbuster costume and an assortment of banners and patterns for 1,800 Show-Bucks. Note that the Gozer costume, along with all of the other Ghostbusters-themed cosmetics will be leaving the store on October 31, although there’s a chance they could return at a later date.

If you have a few Show-Bucks in your account already, you might be able to get enough more to buy the Gozer costume without spending any money by progressing in the Season 2 season pass. Unfortunately, this will be quite a bit harder if you’re using the free season pass. The premium pass does contain 15 reward levels that each net you 100 Show-Bucks. Only 3 of those, though, are available to free season pass players. If you’d rather purchase the Gozer costume outright, you’ll have to spend at least $8 to get the smallest available package of 1,000 Show-Bucks.