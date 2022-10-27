How to get the Gozer costume in Fall Guys

Bust this.

Image via Mediatonic

Fall Guys has had its fair share of crossover events over the years, with franchises as far-reaching as Star Trek, Sonic, and Naraka Bladepoint all getting in on the action. It’s only natural, then, that this Halloween sees the introduction of four new Ghostbusters-themed costumes and cosmetics to the game, including an outfit based on the series’ main antagonist: the ancient and powerful Gozer.

How to unlock the Gozer outfit in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking the Gozer costume in Fall Guys is a pretty straightforward process, but it will most likely involve spending some money. You can purchase the full Gozer outfit in the in-game store for 800 Show-Bucks. Alternatively, you can purchase just the upper part of the Gozer costume for 700 Show-Bucks or the lower part for 500 Show-Bucks. There’s also a bundle available that contains the Gozer costume along with the Ghostbuster costume and an assortment of banners and patterns for 1,800 Show-Bucks. Note that the Gozer costume, along with all of the other Ghostbusters-themed cosmetics will be leaving the store on October 31, although there’s a chance they could return at a later date.

If you have a few Show-Bucks in your account already, you might be able to get enough more to buy the Gozer costume without spending any money by progressing in the Season 2 season pass. Unfortunately, this will be quite a bit harder if you’re using the free season pass. The premium pass does contain 15 reward levels that each net you 100 Show-Bucks. Only 3 of those, though, are available to free season pass players. If you’d rather purchase the Gozer costume outright, you’ll have to spend at least $8 to get the smallest available package of 1,000 Show-Bucks.

