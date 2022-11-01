How to get the Guff skin in Fortnite

With his cute, fluffy appearance, the Guff skin was an instant hit amongst Fortnite players upon the release of the Mythical Might set. As one of the more popular outfits in the game, his eye-catching palette and adorable face make it a must-have for anyone willing to spend some V-Bucks. It may be a 2-year-old outfit, but the hype surrounding this colorful friend has not died down. Here is how you can get your very own Guff skin in Fortnite.

Where to get the Guff skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

First released in April 2020 in the Mythical Might set, the Guff skin is a rare outfit that cycles in and out of the Item Shop, returning every month or so, which is consistent enough for players to be able to plan ahead and snag one for themselves. The Mythical Might set itself consists of the Guff outfit, the Regal Floof harvesting tool, and the Guffie Stuffie and Fluffle Bag.

It is worth noting that the Guffie Stuffie Back Bling can change expressions based on the player’s actions, becoming happy or angry depending on what the player does. Players who want certain items in the set can buy them separately. If you decide to get the Guff skin, you will also receive the Fluffle Bag Back Bling as an attachment.

The Guff skin costs 1200 V-Bucks, which is about $19.99. Players can either get the 2800 V-Bucks bundle for $19.99 or 2 of the 1000 V-bucks bundles for $15.98. Alternatively, you can get 1500 V-Bucks by completing the Battle Pass, though that also requires prior investment in the form of buying the Battle Pass. If the Guff skin is currently unavailable in the Item Shop, do not fret, he will most likely return next month, so keep checking back and have those V-Bucks ready.